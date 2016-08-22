(Adds details)
DHAKA Aug 22 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC)
has issued an international tender to sell 170,000 barrels of
naphtha for Sept. 28-30 loading from Chittagong, a company
official said on Monday.
The tender will close on Sept. 5, with validity up to Sept.
15.
The tender comes at a time when sellers are grappling with
high supplies and spot prices have been at multi-year lows.
In May, state-owned BPC sold a cargo of the same size to
trading firm Vitol at a discount of $0.78 to Singapore quotes.
Bangladesh's sole Eastern Refinery, which has a capacity of
33,000 barrels per day, produces 1.26 million barrels of naphtha
a year.
BPC is importing 600,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu
Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light
from Saudi Aramco this year for the refinery.
($1 = 78.40 Taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair and Gopakumar
Warrier)