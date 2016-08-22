(Adds details)

DHAKA Aug 22 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has issued an international tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha for Sept. 28-30 loading from Chittagong, a company official said on Monday.

The tender will close on Sept. 5, with validity up to Sept. 15.

The tender comes at a time when sellers are grappling with high supplies and spot prices have been at multi-year lows.

In May, state-owned BPC sold a cargo of the same size to trading firm Vitol at a discount of $0.78 to Singapore quotes.

Bangladesh's sole Eastern Refinery, which has a capacity of 33,000 barrels per day, produces 1.26 million barrels of naphtha a year.

BPC is importing 600,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light from Saudi Aramco this year for the refinery. ($1 = 78.40 Taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair and Gopakumar Warrier)