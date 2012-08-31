MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
DHAKA Aug 31 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has issued a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of open-specification naphtha for Sept. 24-26, a company official said on Friday.
The tender will close on Sept. 6, with validity up to Sept. 13 for loading on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.
The offer comes at a time when tighter supplies and concerns over the possibility of cargoes moving West supported the market.
BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, previously sold a similar cargo to Singapore's Trafigura for lifting over July 16-18 at a discount of $1.40 per barrel to Singapore quotes, the lowest this year and sharply lower than the previous sale in April. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)