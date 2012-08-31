DHAKA Aug 31 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has issued a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of open-specification naphtha for Sept. 24-26, a company official said on Friday.

The tender will close on Sept. 6, with validity up to Sept. 13 for loading on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.

The offer comes at a time when tighter supplies and concerns over the possibility of cargoes moving West supported the market.

BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, previously sold a similar cargo to Singapore's Trafigura for lifting over July 16-18 at a discount of $1.40 per barrel to Singapore quotes, the lowest this year and sharply lower than the previous sale in April. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)