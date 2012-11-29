DHAKA Nov 29 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has issued a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of open-specification naphtha for Jan. 6 to 8, a company official said on Thursday.

The tender will close on Dec. 18, with validity up to Dec. 24 for loading on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.

The offer comes when naphtha sentiment is supported by emerging demand from cracker operators in Northeast Asia who were also looking to stock up on inventory ahead of the Lunar New Year festivities in February 2013.

BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, last sold a similar cargo to Singapore-based MRI Trading for lifting over Nov. 20-22 at premium of $0.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest price since April, when a cargo sold at a two-year high premium of $1.23 a barrel to Unipec. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)