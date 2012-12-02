DHAKA Dec 2 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has delayed a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of open-specification naphtha by two days, a company official said on Sunday.

The tender will close on Dec. 20 instead of Dec. 18, with validity up to Dec. 26 for lifting on Jan. 8 to 10 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.

The offer comes as naphtha sentiment is supported by emerging demand from cracker operators in north east Asia that are also looking to stock up on inventory ahead of the Lunar New Year festivities in February 2013.

BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, last sold a similar cargo to Singapore-based MRI Trading for lifting over Nov. 20-22 at premium of $0.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest price since April, when a cargo sold at a two-year high premium of $1.23 a barrel to Unipec. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)