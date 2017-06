DHAKA Dec 20 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Singapore's Vitol Asia at a discount of $1.33 a barrel to Singapore quotes, a company official said, the lowest since July and down sharply from its last sale in November.

Vitol Asia offered the highest price among seven bidders that took part in the tender, which opened on Thursday, for lifting over Jan. 8 to 10 on an FOB basis from Chittagong, the official said.

BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, sold a similar cargo to Singapore-based MRI Trading for lifting over Nov. 20-22 at premium of $0.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes. In April, it sold a cargo at a two-year high premium of $1.23 a barrel to Unipec. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)