DHAKA Feb 14 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation was offered a premium of $2.39 a barrel to Singapore quotes in its sell tender for 170,000 barrels of naphtha by the Singapore arm of Chinese trader Unipec, a BPC official said on Thursday.

The BPC official said it was the highest offer in many years. The second highest offer received on Thursday was a premium of $1.55 per barrel from Itochu, he said.

Six bidders took part in the tender for the lifting over March 5-7 on an FOB basis from Chittagong.

BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, sold a cargo of the same size to Singapore's Vitol Asia for lifting over Jan. 8-10 at a discount of $1.33 a barrel to Singapore quotes.

The sale last month was the lowest price since July and sharply down from a previous sale in November at a premium of $0.50 a barrel to the Singapore quotes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)