DHAKA Dec 4 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will supply 120,000 barrels of naphtha domestically to privately owned Super Petrochemical Ltd after selling 80,000 barrels over the last two months, a BPC official said on Wednesday.

"We have received a proposal from them to supply 120,000 barrels and we are working on it," the official said.

The naphtha will be supplied to the plant over the two months, he added.

Apart from domestic selling, BPC is looking to export 170,000 barrels of naphtha for Jan. 13-15 loading from Chittagong through a tender, which will close on Dec. 19.

State-owned BPC returned to naphtha exports last month after a four-month hiatus as maintenance and repairs at its sole refinery had disrupted supplies.

On average, the 1.5 million tonnes per year Eastern Refinery, a subsidiary of BPC, exports one 170,000 barrel naphtha cargo about every 45 days.

BPC last sold such a cargo to Unipec in mid-November at a discount of $0.77 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the lowest price since January despite two bidding rounds as Unipec and Vitol had initially submitted a price of minus $0.79 a barrel.

The Asian naphtha margin slipped nearly 0.5 percent from a two-week high to a two-session low of $150.80 a tonne on Wednesday as spot demand took a back seat while term negotiations between ADNOC and its Asian buyers dominated the market.

