DHAKA Dec 4 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation
(BPC) will supply 120,000 barrels of naphtha domestically to
privately owned Super Petrochemical Ltd after selling 80,000
barrels over the last two months, a BPC official said on
Wednesday.
"We have received a proposal from them to supply 120,000
barrels and we are working on it," the official said.
The naphtha will be supplied to the plant over the two
months, he added.
Apart from domestic selling, BPC is looking to export
170,000 barrels of naphtha for Jan. 13-15 loading from
Chittagong through a tender, which will close on Dec. 19.
State-owned BPC returned to naphtha exports last month after
a four-month hiatus as maintenance and repairs at its sole
refinery had disrupted supplies.
On average, the 1.5 million tonnes per year Eastern
Refinery, a subsidiary of BPC, exports one 170,000 barrel
naphtha cargo about every 45 days.
BPC last sold such a cargo to Unipec in mid-November at a
discount of $0.77 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis, the lowest price since January
despite two bidding rounds as Unipec and Vitol had initially
submitted a price of minus $0.79 a barrel.
The Asian naphtha margin slipped nearly 0.5 percent from a
two-week high to a two-session low of $150.80 a tonne on
Wednesday as spot demand took a back seat while term
negotiations between ADNOC and its Asian buyers dominated the
market.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jason Neely)