DHAKA, July 16 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has delayed a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha due to low production at its sole refinery, a company official said on Wednesday.

The tender, issued earlier this month, will now close on July 21 instead of July 16, with validity up to July 27. Loading will now be from Aug. 16-18 instead of Aug. 3-5, from Chittagong.

The delay comes at a time when Asian naphtha crack for second-half August rose 9 percent on Tuesday to a multi-year high, supported by persistently tight supplies.

State-owned BPC sold a same-size cargo to MRI Trading in May at a premium of $1.15 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the highest price since March 2013.

It resumed exports of naphtha in November after a four-month hiatus for maintenance and repairs at its refinery.

Apart from exporting, BPC sells naphtha domestically to privately owned Super Petrochemical.

BPC had earlier finalised second-half term contracts for refined oil products at mostly unchanged premiums.

Suppliers for Bangladesh's middle distillates contracts are Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), Malaysia's Petronas, Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC), Philippines National Oil Co, Vietnam's Petrolimex, Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako, PetroChina and Unipec.

BPC is also buying 700,000 tonnes Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light crude from Saudi Aramco in 2014 for the Eastern Refinery, up more than 8 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)