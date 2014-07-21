DHAKA, July 21 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Vitol Asia at premiums of $1.32 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest since March 2013, amid tight prompt supply.

Vitol Asia offered the best price for the cargo among eight firms that competed for the tender, a BPC official said, after the tender opened on Monday.

Last week state-owned BPC postponed the lifting of the cargo to Aug. 16-18 from Aug. 3-5 due to low production at its sole refinery, adding to the bullish sentiment despite the cargo size being small.

The delay came at a time when Asian naphtha crack for second-half August rose 9 percent on Tuesday to a multi-year high, supported by persistently tight supplies.

BPC sold a same-size cargo to MRI Trading in May at a premium of $1.15 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

In March 2013, a BPC naphtha tender attracted a premium of $2.39 a barrel to Singapore quotes from the Singapore arm of Chinese trader Unipec.

BPC resumed exports of naphtha in November after a four-month hiatus for maintenance and repairs at its refinery.

Apart from exporting, BPC sells naphtha domestically to privately owned Super Petrochemical.

BPC had earlier finalised second-half term contracts for refined oil products at mostly unchanged premiums.

Suppliers for Bangladesh's middle distillates contracts are Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), Malaysia's Petronas, Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC), Philippines National Oil Co, Vietnam's Petrolimex, Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako, PetroChina and Unipec.

BPC is also buying 700,000 tonnes Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light crude from Saudi Aramco in 2014 for the Eastern Refinery, up more than 8 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)