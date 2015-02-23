DHAKA Feb 23 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Unipec at a premium of $0.39 per barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest since August and sharply up from the previous sale.

Unipec offered the best price among six companies that competed for the tender, a BPC official said on Monday, as the tender opened on Feb. 18 with validity up to Feb. 26.

This will be the highest selling price since August when state-owned BPC sold a similar cargo at a premium of $1.32 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)