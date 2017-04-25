DHAKA, April 25 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum
Corp (BPC) will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to Vitol at a
discount of 79 U.S. cents to Singapore quotes, from a discount
of 17 cents when it sold a similar-sized cargo to the oil
trading giant in February.
Vitol quoted the best price among four companies
competing in the tender for the cargo, scheduled to load over
May 11-13 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong, a
senior BPC official said on Tuesday.
Bangladesh's sole Eastern Refinery, with a capacity of
33,000 barrels per day, produces 1.26 million barrels of naphtha
a year.
BPC imports 600,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi
National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab
Light from Saudi Aramco annually for the refinery.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)