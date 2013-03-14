DHAKA, March 14 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has floated a tender to sell 170,000 barrels of open-specification naphtha for lifting between April 20 and April 22, a company official said on Thursday.

The tender will close on April 2, with validity up to April 8 for loading on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.

Tight supplies this year due to heavy refinery maintenance and petrochemical units running at high rates to capture improved margins have distorted the demand-supply situation.

BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, sold a cargo of the same size to the Singapore arm of Chinese trader Unipec for lifting over March 5-7 at a premium of $2.39 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest offer in many years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)