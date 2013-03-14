DHAKA, March 14 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum
Corporation (BPC) has floated a tender to sell 170,000 barrels
of open-specification naphtha for lifting between April 20 and
April 22, a company official said on Thursday.
The tender will close on April 2, with validity up to April
8 for loading on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong.
Tight supplies this year due to heavy refinery maintenance
and petrochemical units running at high rates to capture
improved margins have distorted the demand-supply situation.
BPC, which runs the country's sole refinery, sold a cargo of
the same size to the Singapore arm of Chinese trader Unipec for
lifting over March 5-7 at a premium of $2.39 a barrel to
Singapore quotes, the highest offer in many years.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)