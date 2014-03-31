DHAKA, March 31 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) issued a tender on Monday to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha for May 10-12 loading from Chittagong, a company official said.

The tender will close on April 21, with validity up to April 27.

State-owned BPC sold a same-size cargo to trading firm Socar earlier this month at a discount of $0.11 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the lowest price since January 2013 amid ample supply in Asia.

It resumed exports of naphtha in November after a four-month hiatus for maintenance and repairs at its sole refinery.

Apart from exporting, BPC sells naphtha domestically to privately-owned Super Petrochemical.

Asian naphtha cracks eased 2 percent to end the month at a two-session low of $133.25 a tonne as demand for first-half May cargoes taper off with most buyers having covered themselves for the period.

BPC is importing 1.3 million tonnes of oil in 2014 for the Eastern Refinery, up more than 8 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)