DHAKA Jan 15 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) issued an international tender on Sunday to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha for Feb. 20-22 loading from Chittagong, a senior company official said.

The tender will close on Feb. 1 with validity up to Feb. 9.

The tender comes at a time when Asia's naphtha crack fell 5 percent on Friday to $105.60 a tonne after a near 16 percent spike in the previous session to a one-year high.

Last month, state-owned BPC sold a cargo of the same size to trading company Vitol at a discount of $1.63 to Singapore quotes.

Bangladesh's sole Eastern Refinery, which has a capacity of 33,000 barrels per day, produces 1.26 million barrels of naphtha a year.

BPC imports 600,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light from Saudi Aramco annually for the refinery. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)