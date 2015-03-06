DHAKA, March 6 Bangladesh's customs officers
caught a North Korean diplomat trying to smuggle an estimated
$1.4 million worth of gold into the country, a senior official
said on Friday.
"We recovered the gold both in the form of bar and ornaments
from Son Young Nam, the First Secretary of the North Korean
Embassy in Dhaka," said Moinul Khan, the Director General of the
Custom Intelligence department, adding the gold weighed about 27
kilogrammes in total.
The diplomat was released but Bangladesh is seeking to press
charges.
Moinul told Reuters that the diplomat was passing through
the green channel from Dhaka's international airport - Hazrat
Shahjalal International airport - on a late arriving Singapore
Airlines flight from Singapore.
The customs officials at the airport wanted to scan his hand
luggage.
"He told our officials that there was nothing to scan," said
Najibur Rahman, chairman of the National Board of Revenue.
"Later we informed our foreign ministry and he was released
on Friday under the Vienna Convention," Najibur told Reuters.
A case has been filed against him with the customs
department, Moinul said. "We have also initiated the process to
file a criminal case against him."
The official said that in recent months the smuggling of
gold increased mainly from Dubai, but this was the first
instance of a diplomat carrying gold.
The North Korean government will be informed soon and
further action will be taken through government channels, Moinul
said.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)