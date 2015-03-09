By Serajul Quadir
| DHAKA, March 9
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh expelled a senior
North Korean diplomat on Monday after he was caught smuggling
$1.4 million worth of gold, government officials said.
Bangladeshi customs officers found Son Young Nam, the First
Secretary of the North Korean Embassy in Dhaka, trying to
smuggle 27 kg (60 pounds) of gold into the country on Friday.
North Korea is under tight international sanctions that
restrict its ability to move money through conventional means.
The diplomat was released, in accordance with diplomatic
protocol, but Bangladesh asked North Korea to withdraw him.
"We told the ambassador to prosecute him in North Korea and
update us about the action to be taken against him," said
Mohammad Shahidul Haque, secretary of the ministry of foreign
affairs.
"We conveyed to him that the government would take serious
action if any embassy official is found to be involved in any
crimes in future," Haque told Reuters.
The smuggling of gold, mainly from Dubai, has increased in
recent months but this is the first instance of a diplomat being
involved, he said.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)