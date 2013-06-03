DHAKA, June 3 Norway said on Monday it would donate $2.5 million to improve working conditions in Bangladesh's garment industry, which fell victim in April to a factory collapse in which more than 1,100 workers died.

The aid is part of a Norwegian programme to promote better working conditions in developing countries through the International Labour Organisation,

The ILO's country office director in Bangladesh, Srinivas Reddy, described the payment as "very timely."

The collapse of the eight-story block housing factories in a Dhaka suburb led to a global outcry about safety standards in Bangladesh's $20 billion garment industry. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by John Stonestreet)