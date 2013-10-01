DHAKA Oct 1 Bangladesh's only offshore gas
field stopped permanently on Tuesday due to its uncommercial
level of production.
"Santos, an Australian oil and gas exploration
company, the operator of the field officially informed us about
the closure," said Mohammad Imaduddin, director of state run
Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation or Petrobangla.
Sangu could produce only 2.5 million cubic feet gas a day, a
senior government energy official said. Santos officials had
said that the well would not be economically viable if its
output fell to 15 mmcfd.
"According to a deal it will hand over the offshore
platform, natural gas processing plant and pipelines to us,"
Imaduddin, responsible for dealing with international oil
company told Reuters.
In 1994 Cairn, a British firm started to drill the
field and started production in 1996 and sold 50 percent of its
share to Shell, another British oil firm. Later Shell sold its
share back to Cairn again and in 2010 the latter sold the field
to Santos.
In the beginning the field produced up to 180 million cubic
feet of gas a day, but gradually it started to decline.
Santos, in July 2013, attributed its closure to the
steeper-than-expected decline at the gas well.
The reserves estimate for the main Sangu gas field was
wrong, and subsequent overproduction from the field led to the
sharp fall in output, another Petrobangla official said.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir, editing by William Hardy)