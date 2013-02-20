DHAKA Feb 20 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation
(BPC) has been granted a $700 million six-month deferred payment
facility for oil from Malaysia's Petronas.
Under the deal, the first month will be interest-free and
the next five payments will have a rate of 4.5 percent, down
from the previous deal's 5.05 percent.
State-owned BPC, the country's heavily subsidised sole oil
importer and distributor, has to buy its oil on credit and sells
to the domestic market at much lower rates than the import
prices.
Saddled with this subsidy burden, the government raised fuel
prices by up to 11.5 percent last month.
BPC is also in talks with Philippines National Oil Company
(PNOC) for a $400 million facility at the same rate, a
senior BPC official said.
Petronas will supply 460,000 tonnes of gasoil, 240,000
tonnes of fuel oil, 120,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 20,000 tonnes
of kerosene in 2013.
Bangladesh is also receiving $2.2 billion of loans this year
from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to help to finance oil
imports.
The country's demand for fuel is growing sharply after a
shortfall of natural gas forced it to turn to oil-fired power
plants to resolve electricity shortages.
Its oil imports are likely to rise to 5.7 million tonnes in
2013, from nearly 5.4 million last year, the energy ministry has
said.
Other than Petronas and PNOC, Bangladesh buys refined oil
products from companies including PetroChina, Kuwait
Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Emirates National Oil Company
(ENOC), Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery and Vietnam's
Petrolimex.
BPC will also buy 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu
Dhabi National Oil Company and a further 700,000 tonnes of Arab
Light crude from Saudi Aramco in 2013 for its sole refinery.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by David Goodman)