(Adds details)

DHAKA Feb 14 Bangladesh is to get $2.2 billion loans this year from the Islamic Development Bank to help finance oil imports, at cheaper rates than last year when it borrowed more.

The IDB will provide $1.35 billion at 4.65 percent, down from 5 percent last year, a senior energy ministry official said on Thursday. The rest will be a rollover $850 million loan at 5 percent, down from 5.3 percent.

Bangladesh's oil imports are likely to rise to 5.7 million tonnes in 2013 from nearly 5.4 million last year, according to the energy ministry. Last year, the IDB gave Bangladesh $2.6 billion loans for oil imports.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the country's sole oil importer and distributor, has finalised first-half term contracts for refined oil products at mostly stronger premiums than previous deals.

Bangladesh buys refined oil products from several national oil companies including Malaysia's Petronas, PetroChina, Philippines National Oil Company (PNOC), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery and Vietnam's Petrolimex.

BPC will also buy 700,000 tonnes Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and another 700,000 tonnes of Arab Light crude from Saudi Aramco in 2013 for its sole refinery.

Bangladesh will buy oil products worth $700 million from Petronas in deferred payment and $400 million worth from PNOC, for which the country will pay 4.5 percent interest, a BPC official said.

Bangladesh's demand for fuel is growing sharply as a shortfall of natural gas forced it to turn to oil-fired power plants to resolve electricity shortages.

The government raised oil prices by up to 11.5 percent last month but backtracked on a plan to hike electricity tariffs. ($1 = 79 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Dan Lalor)