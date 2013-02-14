(Adds details)
DHAKA Feb 14 Bangladesh is to get $2.2 billion
loans this year from the Islamic Development Bank to help
finance oil imports, at cheaper rates than last year when it
borrowed more.
The IDB will provide $1.35 billion at 4.65 percent, down
from 5 percent last year, a senior energy ministry official said
on Thursday. The rest will be a rollover $850 million loan at 5
percent, down from 5.3 percent.
Bangladesh's oil imports are likely to rise to 5.7 million
tonnes in 2013 from nearly 5.4 million last year, according to
the energy ministry. Last year, the IDB gave Bangladesh $2.6
billion loans for oil imports.
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the country's sole
oil importer and distributor, has finalised first-half term
contracts for refined oil products at mostly stronger premiums
than previous deals.
Bangladesh buys refined oil products from several national
oil companies including Malaysia's Petronas, PetroChina,
Philippines National Oil Company (PNOC), Kuwait Petroleum
Corporation (KPC), Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Egypt's
Middle East Oil Refinery and Vietnam's Petrolimex.
BPC will also buy 700,000 tonnes Murban crude from Abu Dhabi
National Oil Company and another 700,000 tonnes of Arab Light
crude from Saudi Aramco in 2013 for its sole refinery.
Bangladesh will buy oil products worth $700 million from
Petronas in deferred payment and $400 million worth from PNOC,
for which the country will pay 4.5 percent interest, a BPC
official said.
Bangladesh's demand for fuel is growing sharply as a
shortfall of natural gas forced it to turn to oil-fired power
plants to resolve electricity shortages.
The government raised oil prices by up to 11.5 percent last
month but backtracked on a plan to hike electricity tariffs.
($1 = 79 taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Dan Lalor)