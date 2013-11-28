DHAKA Nov 28 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum
Corporation (BPC) has concluded first-half 2014 term
negotiations with nine companies for oil products at mostly
unchanged current premiums, a senior BPC official said on
Thursday.
Premiums will be unchanged for all oil products except fuel
oil, said the official, who was among BPC officials who took
part in the negotiations with oil companies in Singapore this
week.
BPC finalised its gasoil contract for the first half of 2014
at a premium of $4.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, while
the term contract for jet fuel has been fixed at a premium of
$5.80 per barrel, remaining unchanged from July-December deals.
The premium for fuel oil for the first half of 2014 will be
$35 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, down from $37 a tonne for
current term cargoes and from $39.50 a tonne a year ago.
Suppliers for Bangladesh's middle distillates contracts are
Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), Malaysia's Petronas, Egypt's Middle
East Oil Refinery, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC),
Philippines National Oil Company, Vietnam's Petrolimex,
Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako, Maldives National Oil Co and
Unipec.
