DHAKA, June 29 State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has concluded second-half 2014 term negotiations with eight companies for oil products at mostly unchanged current premiums, a senior BPC official said on Sunday.

Premiums will be unchanged for all oil products other than fuel oil, said the official with the direct knowledge of the matter.

BPC finalised its gasoil contract for the second half of 2014 at a premium of $4.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, while the term contract for jet fuel has been fixed at a premium of $5.80 per barrel, remaining unchanged from January-June deals.

The premium for fuel oil for the second half of 2014 will be $34 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, down from $35 a tonne for current term cargoes and from $39.50 a tonne a year ago.

Suppliers for Bangladesh's middle distillates contracts are Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), Malaysia's Petronas, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Philippines National Oil Company, Vietnam's Petrolimex, Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako, PetroChina and Unipec.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Keiron Henderson)