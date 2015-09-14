DHAKA/SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) is planning to issue its first tender to buy crude oil and oil products in 15 years, a move away from direct term deals with suppliers as it looks to open up its purchasing contracts.

The step, which comes at a time of ample supply and lacklustre demand for oil products as China's economy slows, could help support Asian oil product margins, traders said.

BPC is expected to float the tender this month, senior officials at the company told Reuters on Monday.

The company will import 20 to 25 percent of its total crude and oil products for 2016 through the tender, said Chairman A. M. Badrudduja.

It will seek about 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes of crude oil and 800,000 tonnes of refined oil products, he said.

"After a 15-year gap, we are back to a tender system for crude and oil import. We are taking it as a test case and will see if it works for us," he said.

"We will see whether we are getting oil products at lower rates compared with the term deals."

The state-owned company had switched to signing term contracts with oil companies after a delay in delivery of supplies.

BPC imports around 5.5 million tonnes of crude and oil products annually, including a total of 1.3 million tonnes of crude from Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

It bought 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light from Saudi Aramco this year for its sole Eastern Refinery.

It has a term contract with 13 companies for refined oil product imports in the second half of 2015.

"I think the tender system could open up trade into Bangladesh and provide opportunities for companies who normally would not have an outlet there," a Singapore-based trader said.

"Right now, most of the suppliers are national oil companies, so it makes it difficult for traders to enter that market." (Editing by Joseph Radford)