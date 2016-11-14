* Tender includes gasoil, jet fuel and fuel oil cargoes
* Unipec offers best price for gasoil and jet fuel cargoes
* Vitol leads fuel oil offers
* BPC moving away from direct deals with suppliers
(Adds detail, BPC comments with price levels and table)
By Roslan Khasawneh
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 China International United Petroleum &
Chemicals Co (Unipec) and Vitol submitted the most competitive
offers for Bangladesh Petroleum Corp's (BPC) tender to import oil products in
the first half of 2017, an offer document seen by Reuters shows.
State-owned BPC issued the tender in October, split into three categories,
seeking to import 965,000 tonnes of gasoil with a maximum 0.05 percent sulphur
content, 90,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 120,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil.
Unipec, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
, submitted the most competitive offers to supply all of the gasoil
and jet fuel, undercutting the next best offers by about $3.3 million, according
to a document summarising the offers received by BPC.
"For the A category deal, Unipec had made the lowest offer for gasoil and
jet fuel at $2.16 and $2.76 a barrel respectively. And for the B deal, Unipec
made the lowest offer $2.08 and $2.76 a barrel. Those prices are premiums over
Middle East quotes," said a BPC official who declined to be identified because
he is not permitted to speak to the media.
Vitol, the world's largest oil trading house, offered to supply the fuel oil
for nearly $250,000 less than its closest competitor, the document shows.
"Vitol came up with the lowest offer of a premium of $15.80 a tonne to
Singapore spot quotes," the official said.
The delivery of the cargoes would be in phases between January and June.
Despite submitting the cheapest offers, Unipec and Vitol have not yet been
selected as the official suppliers because BPC is still reviewing offers.
"After verification, we will send the best offers to the cabinet purchase
committee to get approval, the BPC official said, adding that it would be a
month before the tender is awarded.
BPC's request for quotations closed on Oct. 31, but offers are considered
valid until Jan. 13.
BPC has sought to move away from direct deals with suppliers of fuel
products as part of efforts to buy at cheaper rates through international
tenders.
SUMMARY OF BEST OFFERS
Category Product Quantity Offer level Seller
A Gasoil 3,655,000 barrels $2.16/bbl Unipec
Jet fuel 400,000 barrels $2.76/bbl Unipec
B Gasoil 3,543,000 barrels $2.08/bbl Unipec
Jet fuel 320,000 barrels $2.76/bbl Unipec
C High sulphur fuel oil 120,000 metric tonnes $15.80/tonne Vitol
(Additional reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
and David Goodman)