DHAKA Dec 1 China's Unipec and Vitol
have secured a tender to supply oil products to
Bangladesh after submitting the most competitive prices.
State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) issued the
tender in October, split into three categories, seeking to
import 965,000 tonnes of gasoil with a maximum 0.05 percent
sulphur content, 90,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 120,000 tonnes of
high-sulphur fuel oil.
"Unipec and Vitol won the tender as they came up with the
most competitive offers," Mozammel Haq, a BPC director, told
Reuters, adding Unipec will supply all of the gasoil and jet
fuel and Vitol the fuel oil.
Unipec, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp, quoted the lowest offers to sell
gasoil at $2.16 and $2.08 a barrel and jet fuel at $2.76 a
barrel. Those prices are premiums over Middle East quotes.
Vitol, the world's largest oil trading house, offered to
supply fuel oil by submitting the lowest offer of a premium of
$15.80 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
