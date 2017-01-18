DHAKA Jan 18 Bangladesh has backtracked on its plan to slash prices for gasoline, diesel fuel and other oil products amid a rise in global crude oil markets, the country's junior minister for power and energy said on Wednesday.

The government earlier said it would cut oil product prices in phases after cutting rates by up to 10 percent in April.

"Right now, the government has no plan to cut oil prices as oil prices are now showing an upward trend in the global markets," Nasrul Hamid, junior minister for power, energy and mineral resources, told reporters.

After the reduction last year, a litre of gasoline costs 86 taka ($1.10) and 95-octane gasoline is 89 taka while a litre of diesel and kerosene cost 65 taka.

Global oil prices started tumbling in 2014 amid a persistent supply glut to below $30 a barrel in early 2016. They have rebounded since then to about $55 a barrel on signs the glut may be easing. However, they remain below the record highs of 2008.

Bangladesh last raised oil prices in 2013 when the price of oil jumped to $122 a barrel. However, the government kept prices unchanged over the last two years to help state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corp offset its previous losses.

Bangladesh's demand for oil is growing sharply because a shortfall of natural gas means it has relied on costly oil-fired power plants to resolve its crippling electricity shortages. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)