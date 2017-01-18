DHAKA Jan 18 Bangladesh has backtracked on
its plan to slash prices for gasoline, diesel fuel and other oil
products amid a rise in global crude oil markets, the country's
junior minister for power and energy said on Wednesday.
The government earlier said it would cut oil product prices
in phases after cutting rates by up to 10 percent in April.
"Right now, the government has no plan to cut oil prices as
oil prices are now showing an upward trend in the global
markets," Nasrul Hamid, junior minister for power, energy and
mineral resources, told reporters.
After the reduction last year, a litre of gasoline costs 86
taka ($1.10) and 95-octane gasoline is 89 taka while a litre of
diesel and kerosene cost 65 taka.
Global oil prices started tumbling in 2014 amid a persistent
supply glut to below $30 a barrel in early 2016. They have
rebounded since then to about $55 a barrel on signs the glut may
be easing. However, they remain below the record highs of 2008.
Bangladesh last raised oil prices in 2013 when the price of
oil jumped to $122 a barrel. However, the government kept prices
unchanged over the last two years to help state-owned Bangladesh
Petroleum Corp offset its previous losses.
Bangladesh's demand for oil is growing sharply because a
shortfall of natural gas means it has relied on costly oil-fired
power plants to resolve its crippling electricity shortages.
