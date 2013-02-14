DHAKA Feb 14 Bangladesh is to get $2.2 billion
in loans from the Islamic Development Bank in 2013 to help
finance its growing oil imports, officials said on Thursday.
The IDB will provide $1.35 billion of the total at 4.65
percent interest, down from last year's 5 percent, a senior
energy ministry official said. The rest will be a rollover loan
for $850 million with 5 percent interest, down from 5.3 percent.
Last year, the IDB provided $2.6 billion in loans to
Bangladesh for oil imports.
Bangladesh's imports of oil are likely to rise to 5.7
million tonnes in the 2013 year from nearly 5.4 million tonnes
last year, according to the energy ministry.
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the country's sole
oil importer and distributor, has finalised first half 2013 term
contracts for refined oil products at mostly stronger premiums
than previous deals.
Bangladesh buys refined oil products from a number of
national oil companies including Malaysia's Petronas,
PetroChina, Philippines National Oil Company (PNOC), Kuwait
Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Emirates National Oil Company
(ENOC), Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery and Vietnam's
Petrolimex.
BPC will also buy 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu
Dhabi National Oil Company and another 700,000 tonnes of Arab
Light crude from Saudi Aramco in 2013 for its sole refinery.
($1 = 79 taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)