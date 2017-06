SINGAPORE May 5 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp is seeking up to 1.06 million tonnes of gasoil, jet fuel and high sulphur fuel oil, a tender document showed on Friday.

The state-owned company is seeking 680,000 to 860,000 tonnes of 500ppm sulphur gasoil, 100,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 80,000 to 100,000 tonnes of 180-cst high sulphur fuel oil.

The tender closes on May 16 and is valid until July 29.

The tender did not indicate delivery period but the cargoes are likely for delivery into Bangladesh in the second half of this year, a Singapore-based trader said.

BPC officials could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)