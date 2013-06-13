(Adds volumes, details)

By Ruma Paul

DHAKA, June 13 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has concluded second half 2013 term negotiations with nine companies for oil products at mostly stronger price premiums, a senior BPC official said on Thursday.

Bangladesh fuel demand is growing sharply after a shortage of natural gas forced it to turn to oil-fired power plants to avert power failures.

Heavily-subsidised state owned BPC has to buy the fuel on credit, with six-month deferred payment facility of $700 million from Malaysia's Petronas and $324 million from Philippines' PNOC.

Bangladesh is also receiving $2.2 billion of loans this year from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to help fund its oil imports.

BPC, with a monopoly on oil imports and distribution, has to sell oil products to the domestic market for far less than the import price. Saddled with this subsidy burden, the government raised fuel prices by up to 11.5 percent in January.

SELLERS AND PRICES

BPC finalised its gasoil contract for the second half of the year at a premium of $4.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, up nearly 12 percent from the $4.30 per barrel premium for its January-June contract and 26 percent from the same period last year.

The term contract for jet fuel has been fixed at a premium of $5.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, up from the current $5.30 per barrel and from $4.80 per barrel a year ago.

The premium for fuel oil for the second half of 2013 will be $37 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, down from $39.50 a tonne for current term cargoes and from $40.80 a tonne a year ago.

BPC will import around 1.04 million tonnes of gasoil, 450,000 tonnes of 180-cst fuel oil and 250,000 tonnes of jet oil in the second half of 2013.

Unipec joined other national oil companies currently supplying fuel to Bangladesh for the first time, with 30,000 tonnes of gasoil in the July-December period.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) will supply around 240,000 tonnes of gasoil and 210,000 tonnes of jet fuel.

Malaysia's Petronas will supply 240,000 tonnes of gasoil, 120,000 tonnes of fuel oil, 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel.

Around 250,000 of gasoil will be sourced from Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery and 90,000 tonnes of gasoil and 80,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

Philippines National Oil Company (PNOC) will supply 100,000 tonnes of gasoil and PetroChina will supply 30,000 tonnes of gasoil and 100,000 tonnes of fuel oil.

Vietnam's Petrolimex will sell 100,000 tonnes of fuel oil and 30,000 tonnes of gasoil and Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako 20,000 tonnes of fuel oil to the BPC.

BPC is also buying 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and another 700,000 tonnes of Arab Light crude from Saudi Aramco in 2013 for its one refinery. (Editing by William Hardy)