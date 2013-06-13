(Adds volumes, details)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, June 13 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation
(BPC) has concluded second half 2013 term negotiations with nine
companies for oil products at mostly stronger price premiums, a
senior BPC official said on Thursday.
Bangladesh fuel demand is growing sharply after a shortage
of natural gas forced it to turn to oil-fired power plants to
avert power failures.
Heavily-subsidised state owned BPC has to buy the fuel on
credit, with six-month deferred payment facility of $700 million
from Malaysia's Petronas and $324 million from
Philippines' PNOC.
Bangladesh is also receiving $2.2 billion of loans this year
from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to help fund its oil
imports.
BPC, with a monopoly on oil imports and distribution, has to
sell oil products to the domestic market for far less than the
import price. Saddled with this subsidy burden, the government
raised fuel prices by up to 11.5 percent in January.
SELLERS AND PRICES
BPC finalised its gasoil contract for the second half of the
year at a premium of $4.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes,
up nearly 12 percent from the $4.30 per barrel premium for its
January-June contract and 26 percent from the same period last
year.
The term contract for jet fuel has been fixed at a premium
of $5.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, up from the current
$5.30 per barrel and from $4.80 per barrel a year ago.
The premium for fuel oil for the second half of 2013 will be
$37 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, down from $39.50 a tonne
for current term cargoes and from $40.80 a tonne a year ago.
BPC will import around 1.04 million tonnes of gasoil,
450,000 tonnes of 180-cst fuel oil and 250,000 tonnes of jet oil
in the second half of 2013.
Unipec joined other national oil companies currently
supplying fuel to Bangladesh for the first time, with 30,000
tonnes of gasoil in the July-December period.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) will supply around
240,000 tonnes of gasoil and 210,000 tonnes of jet fuel.
Malaysia's Petronas will supply 240,000 tonnes of gasoil,
120,000 tonnes of fuel oil, 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel.
Around 250,000 of gasoil will be sourced from Egypt's Middle
East Oil Refinery and 90,000 tonnes of gasoil and 80,000 tonnes
of fuel oil from Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).
Philippines National Oil Company (PNOC) will supply 100,000
tonnes of gasoil and PetroChina will supply 30,000 tonnes of
gasoil and 100,000 tonnes of fuel oil.
Vietnam's Petrolimex will sell 100,000 tonnes of fuel oil
and 30,000 tonnes of gasoil and Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako
20,000 tonnes of fuel oil to the BPC.
BPC is also buying 700,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu
Dhabi National Oil Company and another 700,000 tonnes of Arab
Light crude from Saudi Aramco in 2013 for its one refinery.
