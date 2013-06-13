DHAKA, June 13 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has concluded second half 2013 term negotiations with nine companies for oil products at mostly stronger premiums than current contracts, a senior BPC official said on Thursday.

The state-owned BPC has finalised its gasoil contract for the second half of the year at a premium of $4.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, up nearly 12 percent from the $4.30 per barrel premium for its January-June contract and 26 percent from the same period last year.

The term contract for jet fuel has been fixed at a premium of $5.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, up from the current $5.30 per barrel and from $4.80 per barrel a year ago.

The premium for fuel oil for the second half of 2013 will be $37 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, down from $39.50 a tonne for current term cargoes and from $40.80 a tonne a year ago.

Unipec joined other oil companies currently supplying fuel products to Bangladesh for the first time, with 30,000 tonnes of gasoil.

Other than Unipec, suppliers for Bangladesh's middle distillates contracts are Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), Malaysia's Petronas, Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Philippines National Oil Company, Vietnam's Petrolimex, Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako and Maldives National Oil Co. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)