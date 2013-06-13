DHAKA, June 13 Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation
(BPC) has concluded second half 2013 term negotiations with nine
companies for oil products at mostly stronger premiums than
current contracts, a senior BPC official said on Thursday.
The state-owned BPC has finalised its gasoil contract for
the second half of the year at a premium of $4.80 per barrel
over Middle East quotes, up nearly 12 percent from the $4.30 per
barrel premium for its January-June contract and 26 percent from
the same period last year.
The term contract for jet fuel has been fixed at a premium
of $5.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, up from the current
$5.30 per barrel and from $4.80 per barrel a year ago.
The premium for fuel oil for the second half of 2013 will be
$37 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, down from $39.50 a tonne
for current term cargoes and from $40.80 a tonne a year ago.
Unipec joined other oil companies currently supplying fuel
products to Bangladesh for the first time, with 30,000 tonnes of
gasoil.
Other than Unipec, suppliers for Bangladesh's middle
distillates contracts are Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC),
Malaysia's Petronas, Egypt's Middle East Oil Refinery, Emirates
National Oil Company (ENOC), Philippines National Oil Company,
Vietnam's Petrolimex, Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako and Maldives
National Oil Co.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)