DHAKA, June 21 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC)
has fixed contracts with 10 companies for refined oil product
imports in the second half of 2017 at lower premiums than the
current term deals.
The premium for gasoil for the July to December period will
be $2.20 a barrel over Middle East quotes, two company sources
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. That is
down from $2.30 a barrel for the first half of this year.
BPC's term contract for jet fuel was fixed at a premium of
$2.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, the sources said, down
from $3 a barrel during the January-June period.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Eidting by Christian Schmollinger)