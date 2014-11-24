(Adds gasoil, details on suppliers)

DHAKA Nov 24 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has concluded first-half 2015 term negotiations with nine companies for oil product imports at lower premiums, BPC chairman said on Monday.

The premium for fuel oil 180-centistoke for the first half of next year will be $29.95 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, down from $34 for current term cargoes and from $35 a year ago, Mohammad Eunusur Rahman told Reuters.

The lower premiums are in line with a weaker 180-cst market in Asia seen in the first half this year. Benchmark 180-cst spot cash differentials averaged 96 cents a tonne above Singapore spot quotes over January to June, lower than the average of $1.54 a tonne from July to date.

BPC finalised its gasoil with 2,500 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur contract for January-June period at a premium of $4.50 per barrel over Middle East quotes, down from $4.80 per barrel for the second half of 2014.

However, premiums for gasoil with 500 ppm was fixed at $4.60 a barrel over Middle East quotes, as the country aims to lower the sulphur content of its gasoil imports from January 2015, in line with a global move towards cleaner fuel.

Petroleum Brunei Trading joined other national oil companies currently supplying oil products to Bangladesh for the first time. Other suppliers for Bangladesh's middle distillates contracts are Kuwait Petroleum Corp, Malaysia's Petronas, Emirates National Oil Co, Philippines National Oil Co, Vietnam's Petrolimex, Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako, PetroChina and Unipec.

A shortfall in natural gas supply has forced the South Asian country to turn to costly oil-fired power plants.

BPC's 33,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Chittagong meets about 30 percent of the country's fuel oil needs that stem from its oil-fired power plants.