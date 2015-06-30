DHAKA, June 30 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has finalised term contracts with 13 companies for oil product imports in the second half of 2015 at lower premiums than current cargoes, sources said.

The premium for fuel oil of 180-centistoke for the second half of the current year will be $24 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, down from $29.95 for current term cargoes, said the two company sources with the direct knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Pravin Char)