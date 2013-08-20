DHAKA Aug 20 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh plans to import 5,000 tonnes of onions to counter soaring prices of the commodity, the chairman of the state purchasing agency said on Tuesday.

Prices of onions nearly doubled in the south Asian country in recent weeks following sharp price rises in neighbouring India, the main supplier of onions to Bangladesh along with Myanmar.

Onion prices in India hit a two-and-a-half-year high last month due to a drought last year in key growing areas.

"We are making all efforts to increase supply in the domestic markets and hold down the prices of onions," Chairman Sarwar Jahan Talukder said.

"In the first phase, we have sought 2,000 tonnes of onions in two tenders. Next week we may issue another tender for onions," he added. "This is just the beginning. We will import more onions."

The commerce ministry has vowed to take tough action against some traders accused of hoarding onions to make windfall profits. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)