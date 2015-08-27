(Repeats without any changes to remove story attached to bottom
of text)
DHAKA/NEW DELHI Aug 26 Onion prices in
Bangladesh have nearly doubled in the past month due to a
shortage in top supplier India, forcing the neighbours to turn
to imports from countries such as Egypt, Iran, Afghanistan and
Pakistan.
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh said on Wednesday it
had sought 450 tonnes and could buy more. Also, India will
examine bids on Thursday for a tender to import 10,000 tonnes of
the staple integral to South Asian dishes like bhaji, biryani
and fish curry.
"We're making all efforts to increase supply in the domestic
markets and hold down prices," an official at Bangladesh's state
trading body said. "This is just the beginning. We will import
more onions if needed."
Prices have hit 100 taka ($1.29) per kg in Bangladesh and 80
rupees ($1.2) in India as scant monsoon rain delays plantings.
In 2013, prices hit around 100 rupees in India, leading to
protests across cities and making it a political issue.
To discourage exports, India has more than doubled the
minimum export price on onions, while some state governments are
rationing subsidised sales. Both the countries are also acting
against hoarders.
Bangladesh produces about 1.7 tonnes a year against domestic
demand of 2.3-2.4 million tonnes. Indians consume about 15
million tonnes of onions and exports about 1.5 million
tonnes.
($1 = 66.1575 Indian rupee)
($1 = 77.7500 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul and Krishna N. Das in New Delhi;
Editing by Anand Basu)