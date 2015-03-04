By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, March 4 A Bangladeshi court on Wednesday
upheld arrest warrants against opposition leader Begum Khaleda
Zia and called her a fugitive after she again failed to appear
to face graft charges that have stoked political tensions.
Authorities issued the warrants last week, after almost two
months of anti-government protests called by Khaleda's
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). She dismisses the corruption
allegations.
Her lawyer Khandaker Mahbub argued on Wednesday the warrants
should be lifted as the charges were politically motivated and
said she would appear as soon she felt sure of her safety. His
appeal was dismissed.
More than a hundred people have died in protests that surged
on Jan. 5, the first anniversary of contested national elections
that the BNP boycotted, denouncing them as rigged.
Khaleda has been caught up in a standoff with Prime Minster
Sheikh Hasina, calling for her government to step down for a new
vote under a caretaker administration.
Bangladeshi politics has been mired for years in rivalry
between Hasina and Khaleda. Both women are related to former
national leaders and have alternated as prime minister for most
of the past two decades.
Hasina told the parliament on Wednesday that Khaleda's
failure to appear was an affront to the court.
"Now law will take it own course and action will be taken
according to direction of the court," she added.
Khaleda is accused of embezzling $650,000 during her last
term as prime minister from 2001 to 2006, and of instigating
violence. She has denied all the charges.
