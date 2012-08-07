DHAKA Aug 7 State buyer Trading Corporation of
Bangladesh will import 20,000 tonnes of refined palm olein
annually through an international tender, in an attempt to keep
domestic prices more stable, its chairman said on Tuesday.
"We will seek the entire quantity in a single tender and
receive 5,000 tonnes of refined oil every three months from the
winning bidder," Sarwar Jahan Talukder said.
"It will ensure a normal flow of edible oil throughout the
year," he said.
Successive governments have been struggling to control
prices of edible oil amid widespread accusations that big
players often create artificial shortages to make windfall
profits.
Analysts said the volume of the latest tender would not be
enough to control the market.
"It's good that the government is finally taking an
initiative, though the initial impact will be nominal," said
Fakhrul Alam, Malaysian Palm Oil Council's regional manager for
Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar.
"The purpose will be achieved only if the government
gradually increases the import volume and holds a substantial
quantity in reserve." he told Reuters.
Bangladesh is almost entirely dependent on imports of crude
and refined palm and soybean oil to meet domestic demand of
nearly 1.5 million tonnes.
It imports 1 million tonnes of palm oil, 400,000 tonnes of
soybean oil, 150,000 tonnes of rapeseed and 100,000 tonnes of
soybean seed annually.
