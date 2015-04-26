By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, April 26 The leader of Bangladesh's main
opposition party threatened retaliation if local elections being
held this week are not conducted fairly.
Bangladesh has been marred by months of violence, much of it
attacks against vehicles during transport blockades organised by
the opposition. More than 120 people have been killed and
hundreds injured.
Campaigning in the upcoming elections for Bangladesh's two
main cities, Dhaka and Chittagong, ends at midnight on Sunday,
with voting on Tuesday. The elections are supposed to be
nonpartisan, but both the ruling Awami League and the opposition
Bangladesh Nationalist Party directly supported candidates.
"We participated in the election as a test case to judge how
far the government and the election commission are non-biased,"
Begum Khaleda Zia, the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist
Party and a former prime minister, said on Sunday.
The BNP refused to take part in last year's general
election, saying it was rigged.
Last week, Khaleda's motorcade was attacked as she was
addressing an election rally. Her own car was hit by gunshots.
"It was bullet proof car, otherwise that day I could be
killed," she said.
"My workers and supporters are constantly facing
harassment," said Tabith Awal, the BNP-supported candidate for
Dhaka North City Corporation.
Out of 36 candidates for councilor in North Dhaka, legal
cases were brought against 11 candidates for councilor, and
three candidates were arrested, Tabith told Reuters.
Tabith had more than 100 volunteers and up to 300 workers
when the campaign began, he said, "but now due to continuous
harassment it came down to only five volunteers and sometime I
don't find any workers."
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed has refused BNP demands
that she step down. Instead, she has tightened her grip by
arresting key opposition leaders and clamping down on media
criticism of her government.
Bangladeshi politics has been mired for years in rivalry
between Hasina and Khaleda. Both women are related to former
national leaders and they have alternated as prime minister for
most of the past two decades.
Khaleda, 69, faces charges of instigating the violence,
which is estimated to have cost Bangladesh the equivalent of
0.55 percent of its national output.
Earlier this month, Khaleda was granted bail in two graft
cases she is fighting. She denies any wrongdoing and says the
charges against her and the BNP are politically motivated.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a separate press
conference on Sunday the people of Bangladesh would not respond
to Khaleda any more.
"None will respond to the call of Khaleda," Hasina said in
an apparent reference to the BNP chief's electioneering in
favour of the BNP-blessed mayoral candidates.
