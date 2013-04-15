By John Chalmers
| DHAKA, April 16
DHAKA, April 16 One night in February, Rajib
Haider was set upon near his Dhaka home by five knife-wielding
youths. His face was so lacerated that a relative who found the
body wasn't sure it was him until he called Haider's cellphone
and heard it ring inside a pocket.
Haider was a blogger, one of hundreds in Bangladesh
demanding the death penalty for Islamist leaders accused of
wartime atrocities, whose grisly murder swelled the crowds at
student-led rallies many hailed as a "Bangladesh Spring".
But now, a radical pro-Islam movement has emerged to counter
the students it sneers at as "atheist bloggers".
Known as Hefajat-e-Islam, it has given the government until
May 5 to introduce a new blasphemy law, reinstate pledges to
Allah in the constitution, ban women from mixing freely with men
and make Islamic education mandatory - an agenda critics say
would amount to the 'Talibanisation' of Bangladesh.
The clash of ideologies could plunge Bangladesh into a cycle
of violence as the two main political parties, locked in decades
of mutual distrust, exploit the tension between secularists and
Islamists ahead of elections that are due by next January.
"This is a confrontation between secular and conservative
orthodox interpretations of religion," said Muhammad Zamir, a
former career diplomat and now a newspaper columnist.
Blaming the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
for encouraging Hefajat to square off against the students, he
said "they now realise they have opened Pandora's box".
Already dozens of people have been killed in clashes this
year, mostly between Islamist party activists and security
forces, and a series of general strikes called by opposition
parties is starting to bite into the Muslim-majority country's
fragile economy.
BANGLADESH'S TAHRIR SQUARE
What is now Bangladesh became part of Pakistan at the end of
British colonial rule of India in 1947. The country, then known
as East Pakistan, won independence with India's help in December
1971 following a nine-month war against the rest of Pakistan.
The trigger for this year's spasm of unrest came in February
when a tribunal set up by the government to investigate abuses
during the war sentenced a leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami party
to life in prison, sparing him execution.
Jamaat, an Islamist ally of the BNP that opposed
independence from Pakistan, denies accusations that some of its
leaders committed murder, rape and torture during the conflict.
Wrangling over a war that ended 42 years ago might puzzle
outsiders, but it underlines the unresolved rift within this
South Asian country of 160 million between secular nationalism
and a belief that Islam is the defining core of the state.
The tribunal's decision not to sentence Abdul Quader Mollah
to death sparked public outrage that was fuelled by secular
activists who used blogs and social media websites to call for
mass protests.
Tens of thousands poured into the Shahbag area of central
Dhaka, staging rallies and vigils. The rise of their movement
was soon referred to as a "Tahrir Square" moment, after the
scene of protests in Cairo that led to the overthrow of Egyptian
strongman Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Imran H. Sarker, who gave up his full-time job as a
physician to lead the movement, says that some 60,000 Internet
activists have now united under the "Shahbag" banner against war
crimes and Islamic fundamentalism.
His group now also wants the government to ban Jamaat, whose
student wing ordered the slaying of blogger Haider, according to
the confessions of five students who say they carried it out.
"They don't even love this country," Sarker, a softly spoken
29-year-old, told Reuters at a medical university in Dhaka,
railing against the Islamist party. "When we play cricket
against Pakistan ... they take along a Pakistani flag."
He denied charges that "Shahbag" enjoys backing from Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina's party, the centre-left Awami League,
which critics say is exploiting the war tribunal to win votes.
However, his movement's decision to target Jamaat convinced
many that Sarker is a pawn of the government. It shifted the
narrative of the public quarrelling from war crimes to religion,
and it spurred a backlash from Islamist forces.
Blood-letting erupted across the country at the end of
February when the war crimes tribunal condemned a top leader of
the Jamaat party to hang.
The army was deployed after furious Jamaat activists
attacked police with crude bombs, swords and sticks, burnt down
houses of Awami League leaders and Hindus, and raided Hindu
temples. At least 30 people were killed on the day of the
ruling alone, and the toll ratcheted up over the next few days.
"WE ARE NOT TALIBAN"
The emergence of Hefajat-e-Islam since then was the Islamist
answer to "Shahbag", whose momentum appears to have fizzled out.
Over 100,000 people massed in central Dhaka on April 6 to rally
behind the new movement, whose name means 'protector of Islam'.
Among the speakers at that rally was Habibur Rahman, head of
a madrasa - or religious school - who told local media after a
trip to Afghanistan in 1998 that he had met former al Qaeda
leader Osama bin Laden and praised "the total victory of Taliban
and establishment of an Islamic state in Afghanistan".
One of Hefajat-e-Islam's leaders is Mufti Fayez Ullah, who
spoke to Reuters from a mosque that is set among the narrow
bustling streets of old Dhaka and hums with the sound of boys
reciting from the Koran, Islam's holy book.
"We have been termed as Taliban, but this is absolutely
false, baseless and nothing but propaganda against us," he said.
"But the Shahbag people are against Islam. They humiliate men
with beards and caps. It cannot be tolerated."
He said Hefajat-e-Islam's supporters would bring Dhaka to a
standstill on May 5 if the government did not meet a list of 13
demands, which include the call for a new law against blasphemy.
Several more verdicts are likely to be handed down by the
war crimes tribunal in coming months, keeping alive tensions
that analysts say the government and its arch-foes - the BNP and
Jamaat - will try to use to their advantage as elections loom.
For now, the bloggers vs. Islam feud has diverted attention
from a stand-off between Prime Minister Hasina and BNP leader
Begum Khaleda Zia over whether to install a caretaker authority
to ensure a free and fair election.
Both heirs to political dynasties, Hasina and Khaleda have
rotated as prime minister since 1991 amid unending enmity.
Diplomats in Dhaka say the interim administration row will
come to a head around September.
If that impasse is not broken, the BNP may boycott the poll,
unleashing fresh unrest - or there could be a repeat of 2007,
when the army stepped in and installed a provisional government
to crack down on political thuggery and violence.
(Additional reporting by Ruma Paul and Serajul Quadir; Editing
by Nick Macfie)