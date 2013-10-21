DHAKA Oct 21 Bangladesh's main opposition party
on Monday refused a request from the prime minister to form an
all-party government to oversee upcoming elections, setting the
stage for a showdown this week that could delay or even derail
the polls altogether.
The tension is a fresh threat to the poverty-stricken
country's garment export industry which has already been rocked
by a string of deadly factory accidents over the past year.
The ruling Awami League in 2011 scrapped a "caretaker
government" system - whereby neutral leaders take over three
months before elections and oversee polls - and is now refusing
to step down by Oct. 24, as should have happened ahead of
elections due to be held by January.
Last week, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought to defuse the
crisis, offering the formation of an all-party government to see
through the elections with her staying head of government.
Khaleda Zia, head of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist
Party (BNP), instead proposed a 10-member caretaker government.
"(Hasina's) proposal showed more concern about the date of
elections rather than who would lead the government," Khaleda
said.
The BNP said its supporters would whip up nationwide strikes
that are likely to be bloody if the government does not
relinquish power. It is also threatening to boycott the
elections.
Former military ruler Hussain Ershad, chairman of the Jatio
Party, a ruling coalition partner, said it would not participate
in the election if the BNP did not take part, as the election
would not be seen as credible at home or abroad.
"There will be a total deadlock," Mirza Fakhrul Islam
Alamgir, the BNP's acting secretary-general, told Reuters. "When
the government does not listen to our demands, what is the
alternative?"
Sayed Ashraful Islam, secretary general of the Awami League,
said the party would respond to the BNP proposal within days.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Nick Macfie)