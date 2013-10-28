DHAKA Oct 28 At least 15 Bangladeshis have been
killed and hundreds wounded in all-too familiar political
violence, police said on Monday, the second day of a strike led
by opposition supporters demanding elections be held under a
non-partisan administration.
Four people, including a youth, a truck driver and a ruling
party activist, were killed on Monday, police said. The violence
began on Friday.
The stand-off between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her
arch rival, former premier Begum Khaleda Zia, is nothing new.
The Acting General Secretary of Khaleda's opposition
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, said
the government could not be trusted to conduct a credible
election.
"Because, in this country, the political parties do not
trust each other," he said. "We had the system earlier, but
unfortunately this government amended the constitution and
brought in the partisan government."
Corruption-plagued Bangladesh is one of the poorest nations
on Earth, but the tension is a fresh threat to the garment
export industry which has already been rocked by a string of
deadly factory accidents over the past year.
Hasina talked with Khaleda by phone on Saturday, but they
failed to defuse the crisis. The women have alternated as prime
minister for most of the last 22 years, most of the time barely
speaking to each other.
Hasina has offered the formation of an all-party government
to see through the elections with her staying as head of
government.
Bangladesh has already been hit by a wave of violent
protests over war crimes convictions and more than 100 people
have been killed in protests and counter-protests this year.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)