DHAKA Oct 5 A senior Bangladesh opposition
leader said on Monday the killing of two foreign nationals was a
sign that law and order was collapsing and the situation may get
worse unless a stalemate between the two main political parties
is resolved.
The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has staged
violent protests since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami
League won a second consecutive term in January 2014. The BNP
boycotted the election, which was deemed by international
observers to be flawed.
At the same time, Islamist groups have been staging
high-profile attacks in the impoverished South Asian nation.
Earlier this year, four online critics of religious militancy
were hacked to death. Over the past week, the Islamic State has
claimed responsibility for shooting an Italian and a Japanese
man and threatened more such attacks.
"Such downward trends will continue until there is some kind
of political reconciliation between the two major political
parties in Bangladesh," Abdul Moyeen Khan, a senior BNP leader,
told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
Moyeen, a former federal minister, said there had been
attempts by the international community, including the United
Nations, to broker peace between the parties. But months of
behind-the-scenes efforts had failed to yield results and the
Awami League had refused to engage in negotiations.
Mahbubul Alam Hanif, acting secretary general of the Awami
League, blamed the opposition for the political violence and
ruled out negotiations.
"There was an election as per the constitution, but the BNP
did not participate, and it is their mistake," Hanif said.
The UN declined to comment.
A separate group of 18 diplomats, coordinated by the
Australian High Commissioner in Dhaka, has also been trying to
encourage the two sides to end the stalemate.
Greg Wilcock, the Australian High Commissioner, said that
political differences in Bangladesh required local solutions.
"We continue to encourage this, engaging constructively with
all concerned," Wilcock said.
