DHAKA Nov 25 The execution of two Bangladeshi
opposition leaders for war crimes appears to have cowed rivals
of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but critics said her success
comes at the cost of free discourse and the calm is likely to be
short-lived.
Political analysts and opposition leaders warned that the
executions sent a signal that violence is the only political
tool that works. The shock felt by an opposition which has
already suffered mass arrests may be replaced by further
bloodshed.
Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid and Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury
were hanged on Sunday for crimes against humanity during the
1971 war to break away from Pakistan.
Protests against the hangings were muted. A general strike
was called on Monday by Mujahid's Jamaat-e-Islami party, but
there were no processions in Dhaka to back the strike and the
day was largely peaceful in a country when strikes often turn
violent. Chowdhury was a legislator in former premier Khaleda
Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
"Hasina's popularity has soared because of the overwhelming
support of the people in favour of trials and execution of war
criminals," said H.T. Imam, Hasina's political adviser. "The
policy of the government is zero tolerance against terrorism or
violence, be it Islamist or any other kind."
Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of rights group Citizens for
Good Governance, said Hasina had been getting stronger because
she did not have any visible opposition.
"The absence of democracy only creates room for extremism,"
he said.
Muslim-majority Bangladesh has seen a rise in Islamist
violence in recent months, with two foreigners and four secular
writers and a publisher killed this year.
Just a few hours before the Supreme Court rejections of the
opposition leaders' appeals on Wednesday last week, an Italian
priest and medic was shot and wounded in the latest attack on
foreigners in Bangladesh.
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks
on the foreigners, but the government has blamed the rising
violence on political opponents.
Tensions are high in Dhaka. Foreigners avoid walking in the
streets, even in the relatively more secure Gulshan diplomatic
area.
The crucial $25 billion garment export sector has been
nervous. Last month, executives from global clothing giants H&M,
Inditex and Gap cancelled trips to Dhaka after the killings of
foreigners.
Last week, some writers due to attend the Dhaka literature
festival skipped the event. Foreigners who came drove in and out
of the venue, where security was beefed up.
Some Bangladeshis feel that the executions of people
convicted of war crimes provides some sense of justice, but they
said the uncertainty of what fundamentalist groups might do in
retaliation was scary.
"The fears of public intellectuals, opposition political
leaders and ordinary people will increase," said Ataur Rahman,
chairman of the Centre for Governance Studies in Dhaka.
Islamists have denounced the trials as a politically
motivated campaign. Abul Barkat, an economics professor at Dhaka
University, said backlash from such groups had become more
likely after the executions.
Muhammad Osman Farruk, a BNP leader, called the increase in
violence "ominous".
"This has further heightened the need for the government of
the day to rise above all partisan and sectarian considerations
and reach out to all sections of the people to forge national
unity and reconciliation," Farruk said.
(Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Nick Macfie)