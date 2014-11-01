DHAKA Nov 1 Bangladesh was hit on Saturday by a major power outage, bringing much of normal life to a standstill.

The cause was said to be the grid link with India.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu said the government was working to get power running.

"We are expecting to restore a normal supply be evening today," he told reporters.

