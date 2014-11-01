(Add details)

By Serajul Quadir

DHAKA Nov 1 Bangladesh was hit on Saturday by a major power outage, bringing much of normal life to a standstill and leaving hospitals and other key facilities running on emergency systems.

The cause was said to be a trip command on one of the transmission lines with India, triggered by a problem in Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi officials gave mixed signals about when power may be restored.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu said normal supply should be restored by the end of the day.

But Mohammad Saiful Islam, a director of state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board, said that repeated efforts to restore power had failed and he was not sure when it could be fixed.

"The production came down almost to 400 megawatts against the demand of more than 5000 megawatts," he told Reuters.

"Our repeated efforts to restore electricity generation all over Bangladesh repeatedly failed," he said.

He said that the inter-connection grid between Bangladesh and India at Bangladesh's northern Bheramara had tripped that caused power break down.

Electricity supply resumed on emergency basis at Bangladesh's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and major hospitals.

Rezaul Karim, the spokesman of the airport authority told reporters that the civil aviation authority was running operations in the airport through generators.

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, the country's largest public hospital, was also using its own generator to run services.

R.P. Sasmal, head of operations at India's Power Grid Corp said there were no problems on that side of the border.

"Our lines are healthy. There are two ... transmission lines. One line is still connected, for the other line we received trip command from the Bangladesh-sub station.... Tripping happens automatically, this is one of the safety features."

(Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)