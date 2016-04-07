DHAKA, April 7 Bangladesh signed a $217 million
deal with the World Bank on Thursday to help increase the
country's electric power generation.
The financing from the World Bank's International
Development Association (IDA) will transform a gas-fired steam
unit that is currently generating 170 megawatts (MW) into an
energy efficient 409 MW plant, the World Bank said in a
statement.
The project will also reduce the specific fuel consumption
per gigawatt hour by 44 percent and lower greenhouse gas
emissions, it added.
"Bangladesh can grow its economy much faster and reduce
poverty significantly if its energy infrastructure can meet the
demand for reliable, low-cost electricity," said Rajashree
Paralkar, World Bank Acting Country Director for Bangladesh, in
the statement.
The credit from IDA has a 38-year term, including a six-year
grace period, and a service charge of 0.75 percent.
With this new credit, the World Bank's total support to the
country's power sector has passed $1.7 billion.
A shortfall in natural gas supplies has forced the South
Asian country of 160 million to turn to costly oil-fired power
plants.
"The government has prioritised improving the efficiency of
gas-based power plants, given the shortages in natural gas
production," said Kazi Shofiqul Azam, additional secretary of
the Economic Relations Division of the Bangladesh government.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)