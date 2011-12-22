DHAKA Dec 22 Bangladesh's energy
regulator said on Thursday it had approved hikes in electricity
prices for retail consumers by an average of 21.3 percent in two
stages by February to cut the losses of the state-run power
generating firm.
"We decided to raise electricity price to reduce the
pressure on government funds as it has to borrow from the
banking system to subsidise the higher price of electricity,"
Syed Yusuf Hossain, chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulation
Commission (BERC), told reporters.
The first increase will be factored into December bills and
the second in February bills to reach an average of 4.63 taka
per kilowatt hour (KWh), he said.
Even after these increases, prices are still not high enough
to cover power generation costs of the state-run Bangladesh
Power Development Board (BPDB), which has been asking for a
series of price rises in six-month steps.
The BPDB posted a loss of nearly $541 million in the fiscal
year to June 2011.
Its costs rose by 85 percent year-on-year to an average of
4.86 per KWh in fiscal year to June 2012 due to the installation
of dozens of high-cost diesel and furnace-oil fired power
plants, BPDB said.
More than 40 percent of power production in Bangladesh comes
from the private sector. The BPDB purchases electricity from
privately owned generation companies and sells to state-run
distribution agencies to reach end-users.
Bangladesh suffers from chronic electricity shortages of up
to 1,500 MW per day, which constrain growth and discourage
investors.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir, editing by Jane Baird)