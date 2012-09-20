DHAKA, Sept 20 Bangladesh's energy regulator
BERC has approved increases in electricity prices for retail
consumers by an average of 15 percent effective from this month
to cut the losses of the state-run power generating firm, it
said on Thursday.
It also increased bulk power price by 16.92 percent.
The new power tariff is effective from September 1, BERC
chairman Syed Yusuf Hossain, announced at a news conference.
This is the sixth increase since the government came to
power and the fourth in the last six months, as it struggles to
cut its spending on subsidies on energy.
The BERC increased the bulk power prices in five phases by
69.6 percent on an average since February 2011, from 2.37 taka a
unit to 4.02 taka a unit. The retail price also went up by 33
percent on an average, from 4.0 taka a unit to 5.32 taka a unit.
"We have to raise electricity price to reduce the pressure
on government funds," Hossain said.
He said that even after these increases, prices are still
not high enough to cover power generation costs of the
Bangladesh Power Development Board.
The board posted a loss of nearly $600 million in the fiscal
year to June 2012 and sought a 50 per cent hike in bulk
electricity tariff.
Bangladesh suffers from chronic power shortages of up to 1,000
MW per day, which constrain growth and discourage investors.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; editing by James Jukwey)