DHAKA, March 13 Bangladesh has increased electricity prices by about 7 percent on average for all types of consumers after regulators on Thursday approved the measure to curb losses at the country's power company.

"We approved the proposal to increase electricity prices to reduce losses of state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB)," the chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), Abdur Rab Khan, told reporters.

The new tariffs will take effect on March 1 and are part of a government move to cut subsidies for electricity generation.

Khan said prices will rise 6.96 percent on average per unit.

BERC hiked electricity prices by about 8 percent for wholesale and retail consumers in March 2012.

The chairman of the commission said there would be no rise for users of up to 50 units and also for irrigation purposes.

"Both irrigation for farming and the users of up to 50 units are the life-line of our economy," Khan said.

The installation of dozens of high-cost diesel and oil-fired power plants has boosted supply costs by up to 85 percent.

Operator Bangladesh Power Development Board is losing around $769 million a year by buying electricity at higher prices from privately-owned power plants and selling it on at lower prices.

But even with the latest increase, prices remain too low to cover the cost of power generation, BERC's Khan said.

