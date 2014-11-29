DHAKA Nov 29 Bangladesh's leading private power
producer plans to reach full capacity early next year at a
335-megawatt plant, a senior executive said on Saturday, as the
country seeks to plug a shortfall in electricity supply.
The power unit of conglomerate Summit Group is implementing
a $319 million project to raise electricity production from the
current level of 210 megawatts.
"The combined cycle project is almost in its completion
stage and we hope to produce with full capacity by the end of
February," A.N.M. Tariqur Rashid, deputy managing director of
Summit Meghnaghat Power Co. Ltd (SMPCL), told Reuters.
Bangladesh's current production capacity of 6,000 MW falls
short of its demand of 7,000 MW, with only 65 percent of its 160
million population having access to the national power grid.
Summit has a 10 percent share in Bangladesh's national power
generation, however this is expected to rise to almost 15
percent, contributing around 1,200 MW in 2015, the official
said.
The group, whose net worth is about $500 million with
investments of $1.5 billion, has other businesses including port
services, communications, hospitality and industrial parks.
"We look forward to our investments becoming $5 billion by
2020 and we intend to do this by investing in power plants,
industrial and hi-tech parks and telecommunications," Chairman
Muhammed Aziz Khan told Reuters.
SMPCL is located in Meghnaghat, 35 kilometers (22 miles)
South East of Dhaka. It is a dual fuel fired combined cycle
power plant using natural gas, while it also has the capacity to
generate 305 megawatts (MW) of power using liquid fuel.
The project will be financed through debt and equity.
Germany's DEG, Standard Chartered, FMO of Netherlands,
OPEC Fund for International Development, Britain's CDC Group and
IDCOL-Bangladesh have participated in the debt issue, while
Summit Group will provide equity worth $82.73 million.
"This financial close has brought a lot of confidence for
the project as well as for Bangladesh," Khan said.
Gas turbines and its related auxiliary parts have been
supplied by General Electric.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Clelia Oziel)